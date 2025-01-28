Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Leaves Five Dead

In a devastating incident on Monday night, a newly constructed building in north Delhi's Burari area collapsed, claiming the lives of five individuals, including two young girls. The police have disclosed that twelve people have been rescued so far, while a search operation continues as more victims may still be trapped under the debris.

Rescue efforts involve the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), all working around the clock to clear the site. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that legal proceedings against the building owner are underway. An incident commander has been appointed to oversee the operations, and nearby structures have been evacuated for safety checks.

Amidst the ongoing rescue operations, tensions are high as anxious relatives await news of loved ones believed to be trapped. Meanwhile, local authorities have announced compensation for the victims' families, with political leaders urging for immediate governmental support.

(With inputs from agencies.)