Karnataka Eyes Water Tariff Hike Amidst Revenue Struggles

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced inevitable water tariff hikes in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board faces a Rs 1,000 crore annual loss. To address this, a report on tariff increase is in progress, aiming for accurate water consumption measurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is considering raising water tariffs in Bengaluru, as the city's water board grapples with annual losses of Rs 1,000 crore. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called for a comprehensive report on the proposed tariff hike.

Shivakumar emphasized the need for accurate water consumption measurement, stating that tariffs haven't increased since 2014, contributing to the fiscal deficit. He highlighted the increase in the board's electricity bill from Rs 35 crore to Rs 75 crore.

Discussions with city MLAs are ongoing, with a focus on ensuring even the poorest residents contribute towards water conservation. Shivakumar also mentioned plans to revive a water supply scheme for the urban poor, previously halted by the BJP government, to ensure fair usage and supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

