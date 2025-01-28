Left Menu

Doomsday Clock: Ticking Closer to Midnight

Atomic scientists have set the 'Doomsday Clock' to 89 seconds before midnight, the closest ever, due to nuclear threats from Russia, tensions in global hotspots, military AI applications, and climate change. These evolving risks highlight insufficient efforts in addressing looming global threats.

Updated: 28-01-2025 20:51 IST


The 'Doomsday Clock,' symbolizing the likelihood of a human-made global catastrophe, has been adjusted to 89 seconds to midnight, warning of mounting global threats. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists attributes this change to Russian nuclear threats amid its ongoing warfare in Ukraine and the rise of military applications of artificial intelligence.

The scientists behind the clock, which was first set in 1947, emphasize the daunting nuclear risk and geopolitical tensions, particularly in Ukraine and other volatile regions. Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board, criticized the lack of progress in addressing major risks, such as climate change and advances in biotechnology.

Escalating tensions in regions like the Middle East, aggressive postures from nuclear-powered states, and climate challenges underline the urgency for global leaders to take meaningful action. Despite strides in renewable energy, the pace is insufficient to avert severe climate threats, the Bulletin cautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

