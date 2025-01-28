Doomsday Clock: Ticking Closer to Midnight

The 'Doomsday Clock,' symbolizing the likelihood of a human-made global catastrophe, has been adjusted to 89 seconds to midnight, warning of mounting global threats. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists attributes this change to Russian nuclear threats amid its ongoing warfare in Ukraine and the rise of military applications of artificial intelligence.

The scientists behind the clock, which was first set in 1947, emphasize the daunting nuclear risk and geopolitical tensions, particularly in Ukraine and other volatile regions. Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board, criticized the lack of progress in addressing major risks, such as climate change and advances in biotechnology.

Escalating tensions in regions like the Middle East, aggressive postures from nuclear-powered states, and climate challenges underline the urgency for global leaders to take meaningful action. Despite strides in renewable energy, the pace is insufficient to avert severe climate threats, the Bulletin cautions.

