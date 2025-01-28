Left Menu

World on the Edge: Doomsday Clock Ticks Ever Closer

The Doomsday Clock is set to 89 seconds to midnight, the closest ever, due to factors like Russian nuclear threats, climate change, and AI military applications. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists urges global dialogue, highlighting rising nuclear risks and global instability as causes for concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:35 IST
The Doomsday Clock has been moved to 89 seconds to midnight, its closest ever position, signifying heightened global threats. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cites Russian nuclear threats, climate change, and military AI applications as significant concerns.

Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board, emphasizes the need for action, warning global leaders of the looming dangers. He calls upon countries like the United States, China, and Russia to engage in meaningful dialogue to address these issues.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East, the risk of nuclear escalation is increasing. Meanwhile, climate change advances and AI applications raise additional concerns, stressing a need for international cooperation to prevent a global catastrophe.

