India Celebrates ISRO's 100th GSLV Launch

Telangana CM praised ISRO for its 100th GSLV-F15 launch, which enhances the NavIC system and boosts navigation accuracy for civilian and military applications. The milestone is a testament to indigenous technological growth, benefiting terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation and precision agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:49 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of the 100th GSLV-F15 rocket, which carried the NVS-02 satellite.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in this national achievement, emphasizing the dedication and hard work of the ISRO team that led to this significant milestone. An official statement released on 'X' described the event as a pivotal moment in advancing India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, enhancing navigation accuracy for both civilian and military applications.

The Chief Minister lauded the launch as a milestone in indigenous technological advancement, underscoring the growth of India's space capabilities. The ISRO mission successfully deployed an advanced navigation satellite, offering substantial benefits to terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation, as well as precision agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

