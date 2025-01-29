WMO and World Bank Host Successful Workshop to Boost Hydrometeorological Services in Central Asia

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is collaborating with the World Bank to provide critical technical assistance for the Central Asia Hydrometeorological Modernization Project Phase II (CAHMP-II), aimed at advancing hydrometeorological services across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance the delivery of essential climate and hydrological services to address shared environmental and disaster risks.

A highlight of the project’s progress was a three-day workshop held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in November 2024. The event, titled “National Capacity Assessment (NCAT) Results Review and Regional Roadmap for Hydrometeorological Services in Central Asia,” brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including high-level representatives from the National Hydrometeorological Services (NHMSs) of the five project countries, international partners, and experts from organizations like the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the SAPPHIRE Central Asia Project, funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The first day of the workshop focused on aligning ongoing initiatives and sharing updates on tools and services aimed at improving regional hydrometeorological services, with a special focus on flood early warning systems. Key discussions revolved around the integration of tools and strategies that would enhance the effectiveness of early warning systems and climate services.

On the second day, the workshop turned to a National Capacity Assessment (NCAT) review, where country representatives, experts, and partners refined the findings and recommendations from earlier assessments. The workshop provided an opportunity to discuss regional and national actions to address service gaps, prioritize financing needs, and focus on improving user engagement and service delivery.

The final day saw the formal launch of the World Bank’s Regional Roadmap for modernizing hydrometeorological services in Central Asia. The roadmap sets out key milestones for improving hydrometeorological infrastructure, enhancing system interoperability, and promoting sustainability in service delivery across the region.

Key outcomes from the workshop include:

Commitments from WMO Members to strengthen regional cooperation, ensuring system interoperability, sustainability of investments, and a transition from project-based activities to operational services. This includes ensuring that hydrometeorological services better engage with user sectors.

Endorsement of the Regional Roadmap by country delegations, highlighting the need to prioritize sustainability, interoperability, and capacity-building to ensure the long-term success of hydrometeorological services in the region. This roadmap is seen as essential for the continued modernization of services.

Active contributions from partners such as FMI, SDC, and WFP, who provided valuable input on the regional roadmap, drawing on their extensive experience supporting national and regional hydrometeorological efforts.

Cross-border collaboration commitments among all five Central Asian countries, with a shared goal of modernizing hydrometeorological services under the guiding principles of CAHMP-II.

Additionally, WMO and World Bank emphasized the importance of capacity-building, stability, and interoperability within the region’s hydrometeorological systems. Ensuring these systems can effectively function across borders is critical to enhancing disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and regional cooperation.

Looking ahead, the partners plan to continue building on the lessons learned from this workshop and ensure that CAHMP-II remains a cornerstone for modernizing hydrometeorological services across Central Asia. The initiative is expected to provide vital support for climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction, addressing the region’s pressing need for enhanced data and forecasting tools.

This workshop, attended by both technical and high-level officials, is a significant step forward in addressing the region's vulnerabilities to climate-related hazards and ensuring that Central Asia is better prepared for the challenges of the future.