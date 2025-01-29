Miraculous Survival: Family Rescued After Building Collapse

A remarkable rescue took place in Burari as a family of four was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building after more than 30 hours.

The family, consisting of Rajesh, his wife Gangotri, and their sons Prince and Ritik, survived due to a gas cylinder that prevented the ceiling slab from crushing them.

While 16 people have been saved, five others perished. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities investigate, arresting the building owner for culpable homicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)