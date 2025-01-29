Left Menu

Miraculous Survival: Family Rescued After Building Collapse

A family of four was rescued from a collapsed building in Burari after 30 hours. The family survived thanks to a gas cylinder that protected them from the debris. Rescue efforts continue with multiple teams working tirelessly. The building owner has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:25 IST
Miraculous Survival: Family Rescued After Building Collapse
building collapse Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable rescue took place in Burari as a family of four was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building after more than 30 hours.

The family, consisting of Rajesh, his wife Gangotri, and their sons Prince and Ritik, survived due to a gas cylinder that prevented the ceiling slab from crushing them.

While 16 people have been saved, five others perished. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities investigate, arresting the building owner for culpable homicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025