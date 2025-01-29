Miraculous Survival: Family Rescued After Building Collapse
A family of four was rescued from a collapsed building in Burari after 30 hours. The family survived thanks to a gas cylinder that protected them from the debris. Rescue efforts continue with multiple teams working tirelessly. The building owner has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.
A remarkable rescue took place in Burari as a family of four was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building after more than 30 hours.
The family, consisting of Rajesh, his wife Gangotri, and their sons Prince and Ritik, survived due to a gas cylinder that prevented the ceiling slab from crushing them.
While 16 people have been saved, five others perished. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities investigate, arresting the building owner for culpable homicide.
