Left Menu

ISRO's Century: A New Frontier in Space Exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on its 100th launch, marking a historic achievement. He praised the dedication of scientists and engineers, and emphasized the role of the private sector in elevating India's space endeavors. ISRO plans to reach the next 100 launches within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:13 IST
ISRO's Century: A New Frontier in Space Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving the remarkable milestone of its 100th launch. Modi hailed this achievement as a testament to the vision, dedication, and commitment of the organization's scientists and engineers.

On this historic Wednesday, ISRO not only celebrated its 100th successful mission but also outlined ambitious plans for the future. The space agency aims to accomplish another 100 launches over the next five years, indicating a robust progression in its capabilities.

Since the inception of its journey with the SLV in 1979, ISRO has made significant advancements, particularly with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which has completed 62 missions, underscoring its prominence over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025