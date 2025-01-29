ISRO's Century: A New Frontier in Space Exploration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on its 100th launch, marking a historic achievement. He praised the dedication of scientists and engineers, and emphasized the role of the private sector in elevating India's space endeavors. ISRO plans to reach the next 100 launches within five years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving the remarkable milestone of its 100th launch. Modi hailed this achievement as a testament to the vision, dedication, and commitment of the organization's scientists and engineers.
On this historic Wednesday, ISRO not only celebrated its 100th successful mission but also outlined ambitious plans for the future. The space agency aims to accomplish another 100 launches over the next five years, indicating a robust progression in its capabilities.
Since the inception of its journey with the SLV in 1979, ISRO has made significant advancements, particularly with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which has completed 62 missions, underscoring its prominence over the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
