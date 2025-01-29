Controversy Surrounds Dharavi Redevelopment: Aaditya Thackeray Raises Concerns
Aaditya Thackeray accused land parcels in Mumbai, especially in regions like Dharavi, of being exploited through the Dharavi redevelopment project. He alleged manipulation of land use under the guise of redevelopment, highlighting unfair practices by the government and concerns over the displacement of project-affected people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:19 IST
Aaditya Thackeray, MLA of Shiv Sena (UBT), raised serious allegations against the Dharavi redevelopment project, claiming it facilitates the looting of land parcels across Mumbai.
He specified the misuse of land in areas such as Dharavi, Mulund, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Worli, and Mahim, accusing the Adani group of unjustly benefiting from the project.
Thackeray criticized the state government's tactics, revealing that assurances given to voters regarding the rehabilitation of PAPs were misleading. He emphasized the undervaluation of land allocated for rehabilitation, raising questions about the project's integrity.
