Controversy Surrounds Dharavi Redevelopment: Aaditya Thackeray Raises Concerns

Aaditya Thackeray, MLA of Shiv Sena (UBT), raised serious allegations against the Dharavi redevelopment project, claiming it facilitates the looting of land parcels across Mumbai.

He specified the misuse of land in areas such as Dharavi, Mulund, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Worli, and Mahim, accusing the Adani group of unjustly benefiting from the project.

Thackeray criticized the state government's tactics, revealing that assurances given to voters regarding the rehabilitation of PAPs were misleading. He emphasized the undervaluation of land allocated for rehabilitation, raising questions about the project's integrity.

