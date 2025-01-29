Rescue Miracle: Family Survives Burari Building Collapse

In a gripping late-night operation, four family members were rescued alive from the wreckage of a collapsed multi-storey building in Burari, more than 30 hours after the disaster struck. Rajesh, 30, his wife Gangotri, 26, and their sons Prince, 6, and Ritik, 3, were hospitalized following their rescue. A fortunate collision with a cooking gas cylinder spared them from being crushed, officials disclosed.

A viral video captured the relieved family in an ambulance, with Rajesh expressing gratitude for their miraculous survival. Tragedy unfolded on Monday evening as the building, located near Oscar Public School, gave way, claiming the lives of five individuals, including two minors. The rescue mission, led by Delhi Police, NDRF, and Delhi Fire Services, continues vigilantly.

Authorities revealed that 21 people have been extracted from the rubble so far, with 16 survivors but five fatalities. The pursuit of any remaining trapped individuals endures with caution and the use of advanced equipment. The building's owner, Yogendra Bhati, facing serious charges, awaits further investigation amid allegations of negligence over structural warnings, voiced by Lalta Prasad, a resident and survivor who lost two daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)