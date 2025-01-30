Rising Temperatures Threaten India's Wheat and Rapeseed Yields

India is bracing for unusually high temperatures in February, potentially impacting wheat and rapeseed crops in key agricultural states. According to weather bureau sources, temperatures could climb up to 5 degrees Celsius above average.

The world's second-largest wheat producer is hoping for a substantial harvest in 2025 to mitigate the need for imports after consecutive years of poor yields since 2022. A similar temperature surge in early 2022 had prompted India to halt wheat exports.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts above-average temperatures for northern, central, and eastern states, which pose a risk during the grain formation stage. This could lead to decreased yield, impacting overall production and possibly prompting government measures, such as reducing the 40% import tax.

(With inputs from agencies.)