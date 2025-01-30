Left Menu

Britain's Ambitious Green Pathway: Targeting 81% Emission Cut

Britain has submitted its plan to cut carbon emissions to the UN climate body. The plan outlines how Britain intends to achieve the ambitious target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 81% by 2035, as announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Details are yet to be published.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:19 IST
Britain's Ambitious Green Pathway: Targeting 81% Emission Cut
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain has taken a significant step in its environmental commitments by submitting its carbon emissions reduction plan to the United Nations climate body. The detailed proposal aims to meet the ambitious targets set by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, seeking to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 81% by the year 2035.

The announcement, made by climate minister Ed Miliband in a written statement to parliament, marks the formal submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. This document is crucial in outlining Britain's strategies for hitting these targets, including the scope, timing, and sectors involved.

Though the submission has not yet been released to the public, Miliband mentioned it would provide high-level insights into the policies and initiatives that will drive the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC). This step highlights Britain's ongoing dedication to tackling climate change head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025