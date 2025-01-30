Russia Faces Nuclear Arsenal Expansion Amid Western Threats

Russia is considering expanding and upgrading its nuclear arsenal in response to increasing threats from Western nations, according to a Russian diplomat. The country already holds the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

In an article for International Affairs, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov expressed concerns about a burgeoning arms race, with several nations actively developing missile technology.

Mashkov emphasized that, given the current international tensions and Western policies aimed at weakening Russia strategically, there might be a move to increase the size and capability of Russia's nuclear and missile arsenals, stepping away from previous limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)