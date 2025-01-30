Left Menu

Russia Faces Nuclear Arsenal Expansion Amid Western Threats

A Russian diplomat suggests that the nation may need to expand and enhance its nuclear arsenal in response to threats from the West. The current geopolitical climate is pushing Russia to reconsider its arms limitations, according to Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:15 IST
Russia Faces Nuclear Arsenal Expansion Amid Western Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is considering expanding and upgrading its nuclear arsenal in response to increasing threats from Western nations, according to a Russian diplomat. The country already holds the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

In an article for International Affairs, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov expressed concerns about a burgeoning arms race, with several nations actively developing missile technology.

Mashkov emphasized that, given the current international tensions and Western policies aimed at weakening Russia strategically, there might be a move to increase the size and capability of Russia's nuclear and missile arsenals, stepping away from previous limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025