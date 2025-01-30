Russia Faces Nuclear Arsenal Expansion Amid Western Threats
A Russian diplomat suggests that the nation may need to expand and enhance its nuclear arsenal in response to threats from the West. The current geopolitical climate is pushing Russia to reconsider its arms limitations, according to Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is considering expanding and upgrading its nuclear arsenal in response to increasing threats from Western nations, according to a Russian diplomat. The country already holds the world's largest nuclear arsenal.
In an article for International Affairs, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov expressed concerns about a burgeoning arms race, with several nations actively developing missile technology.
Mashkov emphasized that, given the current international tensions and Western policies aimed at weakening Russia strategically, there might be a move to increase the size and capability of Russia's nuclear and missile arsenals, stepping away from previous limitations.
(With inputs from agencies.)