NASA, SpaceX, and India Propel Humanity's Cosmic Journey

NASA is set to collaborate with SpaceX to return astronauts from the ISS amidst plans for further cosmic exploration. Samples from asteroid Bennu suggest the presence of life's building blocks. Meanwhile, major telescope progress in Chile and an Indian satellite launch bolster cosmic research efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA reaffirmed its intention to collaborate with SpaceX in returning two astronauts from the International Space Station, following pressure from President Donald Trump for a swift return. NASA is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to facilitate this mission, initially planned for March.

In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA revealed that samples from asteroid Bennu contain chemical components necessary for life, suggesting these space rocks could have contributed to life on early Earth. The samples were collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and returned to Earth earlier this year.

As India advances in satellite positioning, it successfully launched the NVS-02 satellite, marking a significant achievement in its Navigation with Indian Constellation system. Concurrently, the construction of the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile's Atacama Desert moves forward, with completion projected by 2028, opening new frontiers in space research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

