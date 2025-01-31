NASA, SpaceX, and India Propel Humanity's Cosmic Journey

NASA reaffirmed its intention to collaborate with SpaceX in returning two astronauts from the International Space Station, following pressure from President Donald Trump for a swift return. NASA is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to facilitate this mission, initially planned for March.

In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA revealed that samples from asteroid Bennu contain chemical components necessary for life, suggesting these space rocks could have contributed to life on early Earth. The samples were collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and returned to Earth earlier this year.

As India advances in satellite positioning, it successfully launched the NVS-02 satellite, marking a significant achievement in its Navigation with Indian Constellation system. Concurrently, the construction of the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile's Atacama Desert moves forward, with completion projected by 2028, opening new frontiers in space research.

