Conservation Efforts: A Resilience Boost for Global Genetic Diversity

The recent study published in Nature reveals alarming trends in genetic diversity loss across global species, threatening their ability to adapt to climate change and diseases. The study involved a meta-analysis of 882 out of over 80,000 scientific articles, highlighting the global decline in genetic diversity.

Genetic diversity, the unique DNA variations within species, is essential for resilience against threats. As populations shrink, genetic options diminish, limiting their adaptability. The research examined birds and mammals most critically affected by habitat changes, diseases, and human activities like logging and hunting.

Conservation efforts that include strategies such as genetic supplementation can potentially reverse these trends. Supplementation introduces new genetic material to isolated populations, boosting their immune systems and reproductive health. Other strategies include population control, ecological restoration, controlling invasive species, and reintroducing species to former habitats.

