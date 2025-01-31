Landmark Urban Living: Texmaco Partners with Hines and Conscient for Delhi Megaproject
Texmaco Infrastructure and Holdings Ltd partners with Hines, Conscient, and HDFC Capital to transform a 10-acre site in Delhi's Kamla Nagar. The project will create three million square feet of housing and retail space, aiming to redefine urban living with an estimated revenue of Rs 9,000 crore.
Adventz Group's Texmaco Infrastructure and Holdings Ltd has embarked on a major joint venture with U.S.-based realty company Hines, Conscient, and HDFC Capital. The collaboration aims to develop substantial housing and retail infrastructure on a historic 10-acre site located at the former Birla Cotton Mills in Kamla Nagar, Delhi.
This ambitious project will span around three million square feet and includes premium residences and retail spaces designed to set new standards in urban living and commercial infrastructure. The anticipated revenue is around Rs 9,000 crore, although specific investment figures remain undisclosed.
Facilitated by Cushman & Wakefield, this agreement marks Hines' first joint venture with HDFC Capital and a strategic entry into Delhi's residential market. Akshay Poddar, chairman of Texmaco, emphasized the long-standing legacy and potential of the site. The collaboration promises to meet the growing demand for Grade A residential and retail spaces while respecting Delhi's heritage.
