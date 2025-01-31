Left Menu

Revolutionizing Sustainability: First MRF in Indian Forest Inaugurated

Bisleri International, in partnership with Rajasthan's Forest Department, has launched India's first Material Recovery Facility in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. This initiative enhances waste management and sustainability awareness. It represents a significant step towards engaging local communities and fostering responsible waste practices through the 'Bottles for Change' program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sawaimadhopur | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:58 IST
Revolutionizing Sustainability: First MRF in Indian Forest Inaugurated

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the Forest Department of Rajasthan, has inaugurated India's pioneering Material Recovery Facility (MRF) located at the iconic Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur. This marks a transformative step towards ecological sustainability, fostering an awareness among visitors and locals alike about waste management.

In the inauguration ceremony, key figures such as Shri Anoop K.R., IFS, and Smt Shubham Chaudhary, IAS, emphasized the facility's alignment with the Swachh Bharat Mission, aiming to achieve sustainable waste management. The project underscores the power of public-private partnerships in addressing crucial environmental challenges effectively.

Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' initiative is an integral component of this effort, engaging local communities in recycling and promoting the circular economy. Since inception, it has successfully collaborated with numerous schools, hotels, and corporations, encouraging responsible plastic management and collection, impacting over 2.633 million citizens across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025