Revolutionizing Sustainability: First MRF in Indian Forest Inaugurated

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the Forest Department of Rajasthan, has inaugurated India's pioneering Material Recovery Facility (MRF) located at the iconic Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur. This marks a transformative step towards ecological sustainability, fostering an awareness among visitors and locals alike about waste management.

In the inauguration ceremony, key figures such as Shri Anoop K.R., IFS, and Smt Shubham Chaudhary, IAS, emphasized the facility's alignment with the Swachh Bharat Mission, aiming to achieve sustainable waste management. The project underscores the power of public-private partnerships in addressing crucial environmental challenges effectively.

Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' initiative is an integral component of this effort, engaging local communities in recycling and promoting the circular economy. Since inception, it has successfully collaborated with numerous schools, hotels, and corporations, encouraging responsible plastic management and collection, impacting over 2.633 million citizens across India.

