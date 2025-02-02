Himachal Pradesh Faces Ninth Lowest January Rainfall Since 1901

Himachal Pradesh witnessed its ninth lowest rainfall in January this year since 1901, according to the local meteorological department. The region recorded a dismal 13.3 mm of rainfall, starkly below the average of 85.3 mm. This alarming statistic marks a significant deficit in precipitation for the early months of the calendar year.

The department's data revealed that all 12 districts in the state experienced below-normal rainfall. Hamirpur and Una districts were hit the hardest with a 95% deficit, while Kullu district recorded a 76% shortfall. Other affected regions included Lahaul-Spiti at 77%, Solan and Kinnaur at 93%, Chamba at 88%, Mandi at 85%, Shimla at 82%, and Sirmaur at 80%.

Rainfall activity throughout the month was predominantly weak, with notable days of normal activity on January 12, 16, and 17. However, the state did record isolated significant precipitation events, such as the highest single-day rainfall of 23.5 mm at Pandoh in Mandi district on January 7. The forecast suggests light to moderate precipitation in early February with a return to dry weather later in the week.

