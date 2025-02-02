Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Ninth Lowest January Rainfall Since 1901

Himachal Pradesh experienced its ninth lowest January rainfall since 1901, recording only 13.3 mm against the average of 85.3 mm. All 12 districts saw significant deficits, with some up to 95%. Weak rainfall activity persisted throughout the month, with some respite on select days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-02-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 09:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Faces Ninth Lowest January Rainfall Since 1901
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh witnessed its ninth lowest rainfall in January this year since 1901, according to the local meteorological department. The region recorded a dismal 13.3 mm of rainfall, starkly below the average of 85.3 mm. This alarming statistic marks a significant deficit in precipitation for the early months of the calendar year.

The department's data revealed that all 12 districts in the state experienced below-normal rainfall. Hamirpur and Una districts were hit the hardest with a 95% deficit, while Kullu district recorded a 76% shortfall. Other affected regions included Lahaul-Spiti at 77%, Solan and Kinnaur at 93%, Chamba at 88%, Mandi at 85%, Shimla at 82%, and Sirmaur at 80%.

Rainfall activity throughout the month was predominantly weak, with notable days of normal activity on January 12, 16, and 17. However, the state did record isolated significant precipitation events, such as the highest single-day rainfall of 23.5 mm at Pandoh in Mandi district on January 7. The forecast suggests light to moderate precipitation in early February with a return to dry weather later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025