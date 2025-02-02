Debate Over Invasive Fish Species Used for Mosquito Control
The National Green Tribunal seeks response from the Centre on the use of invasive fish species, Gambusia Affinis and Poecilia Reticulata, for mosquito control. These species, released in various Indian states, are declared invasive by the National Biodiversity Authority due to their impact on local ecosystems.
The National Green Tribunal is questioning the Centre's approach in using invasive fish species for mosquito control across various states. The tribunal's inquiry focuses on Gambusia Affinis and Poecilia Reticulata, known to disrupt local ecosystems.
These fish, released to control mosquito populations, have been deployed in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and others, despite being labeled as invasive by the National Biodiversity Authority.
The tribunal is considering a report that categorizes Mosquitofish among the world's worst invasive species, raising concerns about ecological impacts. Further proceedings are scheduled for May 6.
