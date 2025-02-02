Left Menu

Community Battles Against Hazardous Waste Site Amidst California Fires

Residents in the San Gabriel Valley, led by Ceci Carroll, oppose the EPA's use of Lario Park in Irwindale for processing hazardous debris from recent wildfires. Concerns about air and groundwater pollution have sparked protests and demands for transparency, with local officials seeking answers about the site's selection and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Duarte | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:29 IST
Community Battles Against Hazardous Waste Site Amidst California Fires
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires, residents in the San Gabriel Valley are raising alarms over the establishment of a temporary hazardous waste site in Lario Park, Irwindale. Lead by community advocate Ceci Carroll, locals, including parents and school representatives, are deeply concerned about potential contamination.

The EPA has undertaken the task of cleaning up hazardous waste from the Eaton and Palisades fires, processing materials like paints, pesticides, and lithium-ion batteries. Despite assurances of safety measures, the predominantly Latino neighborhoods, known for high pollution levels, fear additional environmental burdens.

During a heated town hall meeting, residents and local officials demanded transparency about the site's selection and its operational protocols. The EPA insisted on their expertise and safety practices, but dissatisfaction among the community remains high. The locals vow to remain vigilant and continue to press the authorities for maintaining community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

