Revolutionary Union Budget Boosts Urban Development Focus

The recent Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has received significant attention for its focus on urban development and power sectors, which senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi claims will benefit Delhi immensely.

Speaking at a press conference, Trivedi described the budget as revolutionary for its comprehensive economic provisions aimed at empowering all societal segments. Emphasizing the newfound focus areas, he highlighted urban development and power as vital for India's progress towards a developed nation.

With three days until the Delhi Assembly elections, Trivedi noted the budget's unexpected relief for the middle class, stating that 85% of Delhi taxpayers will see substantial tax relaxations, marking a significant shift in fiscal policy expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)