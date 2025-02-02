Revolutionary Union Budget Boosts Urban Development Focus
Senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi praised the Union Budget for prioritizing urban development and power, highlighting its benefits for Delhi. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduces tax reforms and economic advantages, particularly for the middle class ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
The recent Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has received significant attention for its focus on urban development and power sectors, which senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi claims will benefit Delhi immensely.
Speaking at a press conference, Trivedi described the budget as revolutionary for its comprehensive economic provisions aimed at empowering all societal segments. Emphasizing the newfound focus areas, he highlighted urban development and power as vital for India's progress towards a developed nation.
With three days until the Delhi Assembly elections, Trivedi noted the budget's unexpected relief for the middle class, stating that 85% of Delhi taxpayers will see substantial tax relaxations, marking a significant shift in fiscal policy expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment
Boosting India's Space Economy: New Budget Proposals and Incentives
Rajasthan Aims for $350 Billion Economy with Robust Industrial Growth
Tourism in Peril: Fee Hikes Threaten Gilgit-Baltistan's Adventure Economy
GTRI Advocates Tax Reforms to Match Inflation and Encourage Savings