Tamil Nadu Sets Record with New Ramsar Sites

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the addition of two new Ramsar sites, Sakkarakottai and Therthangal bird sanctuaries, in Ramanathapuram District. This brings Tamil Nadu's total to 20 Ramsar sites, the highest in India. The state's Dravidian model government remains committed to protecting natural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:25 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated his government's dedication to preserving wetlands in the state. On Sunday, he shared the designation of two new Ramsar sites, Sakkarakottai and Therthangal bird sanctuaries, located in Ramanathapuram District.

This latest designation brings the total number of Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu to 20, making it the state with the highest number of Ramsar sites in India. Since the launch of the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission in 2021, 19 sites have been designated.

Stalin emphasized the commitment of the Dravidian model government to actively engage in conserving wetlands and safeguarding the state's rich natural heritage for future generations.

