Tragic End for Chhota Bheem: Heart Failure Claims Injured Tiger's Life

A tiger dubbed 'Chhota Bheem' has succumbed to heart failure, according to officials at the MP Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. The wild cat had been brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for medical treatment in late November.

The tragic demise occurred on Sunday, as confirmed by an official statement. A post-mortem revealed that Chhota Bheem's cause of death was 'congestive heart failure.'

In adherence to National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, the handling of the tiger's remains was carefully managed, authorities noted.

