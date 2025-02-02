Left Menu

Tragic End for Chhota Bheem: Heart Failure Claims Injured Tiger's Life

A tiger named Chhota Bheem, rescued in an injured state and brought to the MP Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, died from heart failure. The tiger was initially transported from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for treatment. Authorities followed National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines for handling the carcass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger dubbed 'Chhota Bheem' has succumbed to heart failure, according to officials at the MP Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. The wild cat had been brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for medical treatment in late November.

The tragic demise occurred on Sunday, as confirmed by an official statement. A post-mortem revealed that Chhota Bheem's cause of death was 'congestive heart failure.'

In adherence to National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, the handling of the tiger's remains was carefully managed, authorities noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

