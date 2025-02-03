Seismic Alert: Santorini on Edge Amid Earthquake Fears

Greek authorities have raised an alert over heightened seismic activity near Santorini, a popular tourist destination in the Aegean, advising residents and tourists to steer clear of four small ports and to close schools as a preventative step.

More than 200 tremors have been detected between Santorini and Amorgos since Friday, according to the civil protection ministry. Although the tremors aren't linked to volcanic activity, experts recommend these safety measures, including school closures, which now extend to nearby islands Amorgos, Ios, and Anafi.

Authorities, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, have conducted emergency meetings to discuss response strategies and potential evacuations. Meanwhile, emergency units remain on standby as Santorini's unique geology, a byproduct of a historic volcanic eruption, underlines the area's susceptibility to seismic events.

