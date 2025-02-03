Santorini's Seismic Surge Sparks Safety Measures

Authorities on Santorini have taken precautionary steps, closing schools and dispatching emergency crews as seismic activity around the island intensified, raising concerns about a potential earthquake.

Over 200 undersea tremors have been recorded, prompting cautionary efforts on Santorini and neighboring islands, popular for summer travels. The Civil Protection Ministry emphasized strict adherence to safety protocols.

Experts, while noting no connection between these quakes and the dormant volcano, highlight the unusual seismic patterns. Local measures include rescue teams establishing sites and advising safety precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)