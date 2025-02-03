Santorini on Alert: Seismic Shaking Raises Earthquake Concerns on Iconic Greek Island

An uptick in seismic activity has put the scenic Greek island of Santorini on standby, triggering emergency measures including school closures and the deployment of emergency crews. The island, along with nearby Aegean Sea locales, is a favored summer destination, now facing an unexpected natural threat.

Over the recent three-day span, more than 200 undersea earthquakes have been recorded, although experts say they are not connected to the island's famous volcano. Despite the scientific assurances, the repeated tremors have sparked preventative measures across Santorini and neighboring islands, known for attracting millions of tourists annually.

Authorities are urging caution, as residents are advised to avoid areas prone to landslides, and hotels are told to drain pools to reduce risks. Firefighters have set up a staging area, preparing for potential emergencies, while scientists continue to closely monitor seismic changes indicating an evolving risk landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)