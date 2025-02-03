Left Menu

Santorini on Alert: Seismic Shaking Raises Earthquake Concerns on Iconic Greek Island

Santorini is on high alert following over 200 undersea earthquakes, prompting authorities to close schools and deploy emergency crews. Though the quakes are not linked to its volcano, the increasing seismic activity is concerning, causing precautions across popular Aegean Sea islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santorini | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:39 IST
Santorini on Alert: Seismic Shaking Raises Earthquake Concerns on Iconic Greek Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An uptick in seismic activity has put the scenic Greek island of Santorini on standby, triggering emergency measures including school closures and the deployment of emergency crews. The island, along with nearby Aegean Sea locales, is a favored summer destination, now facing an unexpected natural threat.

Over the recent three-day span, more than 200 undersea earthquakes have been recorded, although experts say they are not connected to the island's famous volcano. Despite the scientific assurances, the repeated tremors have sparked preventative measures across Santorini and neighboring islands, known for attracting millions of tourists annually.

Authorities are urging caution, as residents are advised to avoid areas prone to landslides, and hotels are told to drain pools to reduce risks. Firefighters have set up a staging area, preparing for potential emergencies, while scientists continue to closely monitor seismic changes indicating an evolving risk landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025