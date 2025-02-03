Reviving Dehradun's Water Bodies: A Call to Action
Activist Dwarka Prasad Semwal urges the Dehradun administration to protect water bodies from encroachment and harmful construction. Highlighting 49 endangered sites, Semwal calls for strict measures and promotes 2025 as 'Water Year' to raise awareness and recharge the water table through statewide campaigns.
On Monday, renowned water conservation activist Dwarka Prasad Semwal called on the district administration to take decisive action against the encroachment of ponds, lakes, and other water bodies. He insists that harmful construction practices like cement lining should be banned to preserve these crucial resources.
Semwal provided a list of 49 endangered ponds and lakes to the administration, highlighting their critical state due to human encroachment. This submission was part of a memorandum presented to Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal seeking urgent intervention.
As the brand ambassador for water conservation in Uttarakhand, Semwal emphasizes the importance of celebrating 2025 as 'Water Year' to create a statewide campaign focused on water conservation efforts. His organization, Himalaya Paryavaran Jadi-Buti Agro Sansthan, is spearheading various activities to raise awareness and inspire civic participation throughout the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
