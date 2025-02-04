Left Menu

Mumbai's Road Revolution: Paving the Path for Progress

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed 1,335km of road cement concretisation, with ongoing work slated to wrap up by June. Urban projects include parking apps, multilevel robotic parking, and coastal road development. IIT Bombay is assisting with quality complaints, ensuring meticulous planning and execution.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:58 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Tuesday that it has successfully completed cement concretisation work covering approximately 1,335 kilometers of roads throughout Mumbai, aiming to conclude the remaining construction by June. The announcement followed the unveiling of the civic body's Rs 74,447 crore budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani detailed that in Phases I and II, concreting work on 698 and 1,420 roads is underway, with 75% of Phase I already completed. Half of Phase II is expected to be finalised by June. Underlining the administration's commitment, he stated that IIT Bombay has been enlisted to address concerns regarding the work's quality.

Gagrani showcased future plans, including a parking app launching in three months to ease parking woes for motorists, and multilevel robotic parking at key city locations. Completion of critical bridges and ongoing coastal road projects further highlight the ambitious urban development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

