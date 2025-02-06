Left Menu

Sberbank's AI Ambitions: Bridging Russia-China Innovation

Sberbank plans AI collaborations with Chinese researchers after DeepSeek's low-cost model challenged U.S. dominance. CEO German Gref transformed Sberbank into a leading AI player. This Russia-China cooperation may impact the global AI landscape amid increasing West isolation. Both nations share a vision challenging Western supremacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, is set to work alongside Chinese researchers on innovative AI projects, following DeepSeek's game-changing low-cost AI model that outperformed its U.S. counterparts.

Sberbank's CEO, German Gref, has spearheaded the bank's evolution into a formidable AI entity, releasing the GigaChat model in 2023. Under Gref, Sberbank is striving for joint research initiatives with China.

This potential AI partnership may unsettle the global AI market as both Russia and China challenge Western dominance. The collaboration coincides with increasing political tensions and alignment between Moscow and Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

