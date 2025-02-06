Sberbank's AI Ambitions: Bridging Russia-China Innovation

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, is set to work alongside Chinese researchers on innovative AI projects, following DeepSeek's game-changing low-cost AI model that outperformed its U.S. counterparts.

Sberbank's CEO, German Gref, has spearheaded the bank's evolution into a formidable AI entity, releasing the GigaChat model in 2023. Under Gref, Sberbank is striving for joint research initiatives with China.

This potential AI partnership may unsettle the global AI market as both Russia and China challenge Western dominance. The collaboration coincides with increasing political tensions and alignment between Moscow and Beijing.

