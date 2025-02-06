Left Menu

Winter Storm Threatens Mid-Atlantic States with Ice Chaos

A winter storm is threatening the mid-Atlantic with significant ice, causing potential power outages and travel disruptions. Ice storm warnings are in effect across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Freezing rain and ice accumulation pose major risks, particularly affecting roads, trees, and power lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charleston | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A significant winter storm is on course to hit several mid-Atlantic states, bringing with it the threat of major ice accumulations that could lead to widespread power outages and travel disruptions. The National Weather Service issued warnings on Wednesday for Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The weather service warned that some areas could see up to four-tenths of an inch of ice, enough to cause significant damage to trees and power lines, particularly in regions of higher elevation. In anticipation of the storm, public schools in several counties closed early on Wednesday.

Thursday morning's commute could be particularly hazardous, with freezing rain creating slick conditions on untreated roads, forecasters said. Meanwhile, areas in West Virginia and portions of Kentucky and Virginia are under a flood watch due to expected heavy rain on already saturated ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

