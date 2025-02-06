India Shines in Green Building: Third Globally in LEED Certification
India ranks third globally in LEED green building certifications in 2024, with 370 projects and 8.50 million GSM certified. Led by GBCI, this achievement underscores India's commitment to sustainable development and aligns with the United Nations' 2030 SDGs.
India has secured the third position globally in LEED green building certifications for 2024, as confirmed by a US Green Building Council (USGBC) report.
According to the announcement on Thursday, India is among the top 10 countries and regions leading in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), managed by the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI).
With 370 projects certified across 8.50 million gross square meters, India demonstrates strong commitment to sustainable architecture, contributing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.
