India Shines in Green Building: Third Globally in LEED Certification

India has secured the third position globally in LEED green building certifications for 2024, as confirmed by a US Green Building Council (USGBC) report.

According to the announcement on Thursday, India is among the top 10 countries and regions leading in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), managed by the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI).

With 370 projects certified across 8.50 million gross square meters, India demonstrates strong commitment to sustainable architecture, contributing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

