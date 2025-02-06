Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Construction Site

A fire at an under-construction building on the city's outskirts claimed two lives. The victims, a carpenter and a painter, were trapped on the fourth floor. Emergency services rescued eight others. Highly inflammable materials were found, and a case has been filed against the building's owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the outskirts of the city Thursday, as a fire at an under-construction building claimed the lives of two workers, police reported.

The victims, identified as Uday Bhanu, 40, from Uttar Pradesh, and Roshan, 23, from Bihar, were discovered on the building's fourth floor, where inflammable materials were found.

Police are investigating the cause, suspecting an electrical short circuit or flammable substances. A case against the building's owner is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

