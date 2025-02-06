Left Menu

California Utility's Equipment Likely Caused Los Angeles Wildfire

Southern California Edison announced that its equipment probably ignited the Hurst Fire in Los Angeles, which coincided with two other deadly wildfires in the area. While Hurst Fire caused no deaths or structural damage, investigations continue regarding their possible involvement in the deadly Eaton Fire.

Southern California Edison, a major utility provider, acknowledged on Thursday that its equipment is likely responsible for igniting the Hurst Fire in Los Angeles. This acknowledgment came on the same day that two other major wildfires ravaged the area, killing at least 29 people and destroying thousands of homes.

In a mandatory filing with state utility regulators, the company admitted a possible link to the Hurst Fire, which fortunately resulted in no fatalities or property damage. This admission is part of a broader investigation into the utility's role in recent wildfires.

Additionally, in a separate filing, Southern California Edison is examining whether an idle transmission line became energized and may have sparked the catastrophic Eaton Fire. However, the utility maintains that no concrete evidence currently links its equipment to the origin of that blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

