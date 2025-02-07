Left Menu

Breakthrough in Marsupial Conservation: Kangaroo IVF Success

Researchers at the University of Queensland have successfully created kangaroo embryos using in vitro fertilisation. This milestone in reproductive technology may be key to conserving endangered marsupial species. The study highlights the potential for IVF to preserve genetic materials and aid in species conservation worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:57 IST
A groundbreaking achievement in marsupial conservation has been announced with the successful development of kangaroo embryos through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Researchers believe this advancement could be critical for preventing extinction of various marsupial species.

The study, carried out by scientists at the University of Queensland, was published in the journal Reproductive, Fertility and Development. It explores the potential use of assisted reproductive technologies to conserve native Australian species such as koalas, Tasmanian devils, and wombats.

Lead researcher Andres Gambini emphasized the importance of preserving genetic materials of these unique animals, aiming for IVF advancements to facilitate marsupial births in the near future. The effort mirrors global initiatives, like the recent IVF rhino embryo transfer in Germany, underscoring a concerted effort towards biodiversity conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

