Revitalizing India's Infrastructure: Calls for Development Across States

BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary on Friday called on the government to develop the Bhiwani Air Strip in Haryana into an air cargo terminal to boost the economy and alleviate congestion at Delhi Airport.

Despite its economic significance, the region's growth is hindered by inadequate air cargo infrastructure, affecting industrial and trade sectors, as stated during special mentions.

Kiran emphasized Bhiwani's strategic location, linked by multiple national highways, making it ideal for logistics, potentially benefiting Haryana's automotive, textile, and agriculture industries. Meanwhile, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba advocated for a new AIIMS hospital in Manipur to improve healthcare access.

