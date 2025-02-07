Pakistan's Climate Paradox: A Call for Resilient Action
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for more predictable and grant-based funding for developing countries like Pakistan to tackle climate change at the 'Breathe Pakistan' conference. Despite contributing less than one percent of global emissions, Pakistan faces significant climate challenges.
During the 'Breathe Pakistan' conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the urgent necessity for developing nations like Pakistan to obtain predictable and grant-based financial support to effectively address climate change impacts.
He stressed that without such backing, the journey toward climate adaptation and sustainable transformation remains challenging. Pakistan contributes minimally to global emissions yet is disproportionately affected by climate phenomena such as floods and heatwaves.
The conference, organized by the Dawn Media group, aimed to chart a course toward making Pakistan climate-resilient by 2047, with a focus on galvanizing regional collaboration across South Asia.
