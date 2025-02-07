Contention Over Industrial Park Sparks Fresh Debate in Telangana

In Vikarabad district's Lagacharla and nearby villages, Telangana government officials have commenced a land survey for a proposed industrial park, amid growing dissent from local landowners.

Previous efforts to establish a pharma village at Lagacharla led to heightened tensions and an eventual scrapping of the project, following attacks on officials last November.

Despite no major protest in Lagacharla, resistance persists in Rotibanda Thanda, where some landowners displayed signs against the land acquisition. Nevertheless, a significant portion of the community supports the industrial park initiative, marking a shift since the government's pivot from pharmaceutical to multipurpose development.

(With inputs from agencies.)