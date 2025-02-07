Left Menu

Contention Over Industrial Park Sparks Fresh Debate in Telangana

Officials conducted a land survey for a proposed industrial park in Telangana's Vikarabad district, despite protests from some landowners. While disturbances marred previous projects, many have agreed to the current proposal. The state's shift from a pharma village to a multipurpose industrial park is under close scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:39 IST
Contention Over Industrial Park Sparks Fresh Debate in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Vikarabad district's Lagacharla and nearby villages, Telangana government officials have commenced a land survey for a proposed industrial park, amid growing dissent from local landowners.

Previous efforts to establish a pharma village at Lagacharla led to heightened tensions and an eventual scrapping of the project, following attacks on officials last November.

Despite no major protest in Lagacharla, resistance persists in Rotibanda Thanda, where some landowners displayed signs against the land acquisition. Nevertheless, a significant portion of the community supports the industrial park initiative, marking a shift since the government's pivot from pharmaceutical to multipurpose development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025