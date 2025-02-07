Contention Over Industrial Park Sparks Fresh Debate in Telangana
Officials conducted a land survey for a proposed industrial park in Telangana's Vikarabad district, despite protests from some landowners. While disturbances marred previous projects, many have agreed to the current proposal. The state's shift from a pharma village to a multipurpose industrial park is under close scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
In Vikarabad district's Lagacharla and nearby villages, Telangana government officials have commenced a land survey for a proposed industrial park, amid growing dissent from local landowners.
Previous efforts to establish a pharma village at Lagacharla led to heightened tensions and an eventual scrapping of the project, following attacks on officials last November.
Despite no major protest in Lagacharla, resistance persists in Rotibanda Thanda, where some landowners displayed signs against the land acquisition. Nevertheless, a significant portion of the community supports the industrial park initiative, marking a shift since the government's pivot from pharmaceutical to multipurpose development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infosys and Telangana Drive Job Creation with Major IT Campus Expansion
Amazon Web Services to Boost Telangana with Rs 60,000 Crore Investment
JSW Defence Bolsters Indigenous UAV Production in Telangana
Tillman Global's Major Data Center Investment in Telangana
Blackstone Ventures into Data Centre Ecosystem with Major Telangana Project