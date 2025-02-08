Mild Tremors Shake Northern Kasaragod: Natural Phenomenon Unleashed

Residents of the high-range areas in northern Kasaragod district, Kerala, were startled by mild tremors early Saturday, as reported by local police.

According to Vellarikkund police, minor quakes were felt in locations including Malom, Rajapuram, and Konnakkad, arousing villagers from their sleep.

Witnesses recounted hearing unusual subterranean noises, while some reported that household items like mobile phones toppled due to the shaking. District officials are set to investigate further in a bid to understand the phenomenon better.

(With inputs from agencies.)