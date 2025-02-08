Left Menu

Mild Tremors Shake Northern Kasaragod: Natural Phenomenon Unleashed

Northern Kasaragod district in Kerala experienced mild tremors in the early hours, causing slight disturbances like phones falling and cots shaking. Residents reported unusual sounds from beneath the ground. Local authorities plan to visit the affected areas for further investigation and to gather more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:53 IST
Mild Tremors Shake Northern Kasaragod: Natural Phenomenon Unleashed
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of the high-range areas in northern Kasaragod district, Kerala, were startled by mild tremors early Saturday, as reported by local police.

According to Vellarikkund police, minor quakes were felt in locations including Malom, Rajapuram, and Konnakkad, arousing villagers from their sleep.

Witnesses recounted hearing unusual subterranean noises, while some reported that household items like mobile phones toppled due to the shaking. District officials are set to investigate further in a bid to understand the phenomenon better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025