PM Modi Vows a Cleaner Yamuna and Urban Renewal for Delhi's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised efforts to clean the Yamuna River and improve Delhi's urban infrastructure following the BJP's win in Delhi Assembly polls. He criticized the outgoing AAP government for failing to address these issues and emphasized the need for modernization to empower marginalized communities.

Updated: 08-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:02 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged unwavering efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna River and enhance Delhi's urban landscape, following the BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. He criticized the former AAP administration for neglecting these crucial issues, impacting public faith and the city's growth.

Modi emphasized the importance of Delhi's urban development, highlighting the need for efficient infrastructure and cleaner environments. He outlined the BJP's vision for a modernized capital, aiming to improve civic amenities, road networks, and pollution control measures.

With BJP governments now established across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, Modi expressed optimism about creating new opportunities for progress in the National Capital Region. The prime minister stressed the potential of urbanization as a tool for the empowerment of the poor and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

