Sichuan Landslide Sparks Urgent Search and Evacuation

In the southwestern Sichuan province of China, a landslide has left at least 29 people missing, buried 10 houses, and forced hundreds to evacuate. The landslide, triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred in a village in Junlian county and has spurred a massive rescue operation.

The Ministry of Emergency Management swiftly deployed hundreds of rescuers, including firefighters, to the affected area. Two individuals were rescued alive but injured, approximately 200 were relocated, and a manufacturing facility was buried, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang have expressed deep concern, urging for an immediate search and preventive measures against geological hazards. The government has allocated funding for recovery efforts as landslides remain a prevalent threat in China, often exacerbated by weather conditions and construction activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)