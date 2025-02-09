Left Menu

Sichuan Landslide Sparks Urgent Search and Evacuation

A devastating landslide in Sichuan, China, has left at least 29 people missing and led to the evacuation of hundreds. Heavy rainfall and geological factors triggered the landslide, affecting a village in Junlian county. Efforts are underway to rescue the missing and prevent further disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 06:47 IST
Sichuan Landslide Sparks Urgent Search and Evacuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the southwestern Sichuan province of China, a landslide has left at least 29 people missing, buried 10 houses, and forced hundreds to evacuate. The landslide, triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred in a village in Junlian county and has spurred a massive rescue operation.

The Ministry of Emergency Management swiftly deployed hundreds of rescuers, including firefighters, to the affected area. Two individuals were rescued alive but injured, approximately 200 were relocated, and a manufacturing facility was buried, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang have expressed deep concern, urging for an immediate search and preventive measures against geological hazards. The government has allocated funding for recovery efforts as landslides remain a prevalent threat in China, often exacerbated by weather conditions and construction activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025