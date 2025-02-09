Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Dumper Truck Claims Four Lives

Tragedy struck in Gujarat's Banaskantha district when a dumper truck carrying sand overturned, claiming the lives of three female laborers and a toddler, police reported on Sunday.

The heart-wrenching incident occurred in Khengarpura village on Saturday evening, where laborers were engaged in road construction work. Eyewitnesses state the truck attempted to navigate a narrow passage unsuccessfully, Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Varotariya explained.

Efforts to rescue the victims took nearly two hours, utilizing cranes and bulldozers. Despite swift action, all four victims were declared dead upon reaching a government hospital. The dumper driver has been detained, and legal proceedings are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)