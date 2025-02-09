Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Dumper Truck Claims Four Lives

A dumper truck overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, crushing three women laborers and a toddler. The incident happened in Khengarpura village during road construction work. Negligent navigation of the truck resulted in the accident. The driver was detained, and an FIR is being registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:13 IST
Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Dumper Truck Claims Four Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Gujarat's Banaskantha district when a dumper truck carrying sand overturned, claiming the lives of three female laborers and a toddler, police reported on Sunday.

The heart-wrenching incident occurred in Khengarpura village on Saturday evening, where laborers were engaged in road construction work. Eyewitnesses state the truck attempted to navigate a narrow passage unsuccessfully, Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Varotariya explained.

Efforts to rescue the victims took nearly two hours, utilizing cranes and bulldozers. Despite swift action, all four victims were declared dead upon reaching a government hospital. The dumper driver has been detained, and legal proceedings are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025