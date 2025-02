Diriyah: A $63 Billion Vision Connecting India and Saudi Arabia

Several Indian corporations are expressing growing interest in the Diriyah project, a monumental USD 63 billion Saudi Arabian initiative. The project, endorsed by major Indian entities like Tata and Oberoi, is primed for investment, according to its CEO, Jerry Inzerillo.

Dubbed as the 'City of Earth', Diriyah is being constructed on Riyadh's outskirts, incorporating homes for 100,000, expansive office spaces, and a diverse range of facilities, including luxury hotels, shops, restaurants, and cultural venues like museums and an opera house.

The enterprise not only symbolizes a rejuvenation of Saudi Arabia's historical sites but also strengthens Saudi-Indian economic partnerships, aiming for increased tourism and enhanced bilateral trade relationships, cementing Diriyah as a pivotal cultural and economic hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)