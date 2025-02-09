Human Chain Protests Against Hill Encroachment Ignites Debate in Navi Mumbai

In a dramatic display of civic activism, hundreds gathered at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to form a human chain against alleged encroachments. They protested the inaction of authorities in removing religious structures illegally constructed on landslide-prone hill slopes.

Organisers claim that over the years, 30 such structures have emerged on Belapur's hill slopes. The Maharashtra government agency, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), labeled these structures as illegal and issued demolition notices. However, protesters insist that no substantive measures have been implemented.

The demonstrators, wielding placards and banners, called attention to the environmental risks and the potential damage to the region's green cover, urging immediate governmental intervention.

