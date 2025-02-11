Left Menu

Trade Winds: Stocks Soar Amid Tariff Talk and AI Gains

Wall Street's main indexes saw gains, driven by tech giants and steelmakers, following President Trump's announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Major players including Nvidia, Amazon, and U.S. Steel surged, while investors anticipated positive earnings and guidance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Updated: 11-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:57 IST
Wall Street investors witnessed a positive trend on Monday, buoyed by technology and steel stocks. Nvidia and Amazon led the charge, with shares reflecting investor confidence. AI-related stocks maintained their momentum, while steelmakers also saw significant gains following fresh U.S. tariff announcements by President Trump.

The announcement of a 25% tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports prompted a rally among metals producers. U.S. Steel, Nucor, and Steel Dynamics saw a rise exceeding 4%. Meanwhile, AI firm Nvidia and Broadcom showed healthy gains, supported by broader optimism on company earnings potential.

Market analysts, including CFRA's Sam Stovall, expressed bullish sentiments on continued earnings growth. Moreover, McDonald's and Rockwell Automation saw notable increases, as Coca-Cola and other companies gear up to announce quarterly results this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

