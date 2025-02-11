Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Plastic Straw Reversal: Environmental Impact Examined

President Donald Trump reverses federal policy moving away from plastic straws, opposing Biden's sustainability goals. Trump's decision, supporting plastic use, contrasts worldwide efforts to reduce single-use plastics. Environmentalists warn of plastic's pollution impact, while industry leaders welcome Trump's move. Global treaty talks continue to address plastic pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 04:29 IST
In a move generating significant environmental debate, President Donald Trump has revoked a federal initiative aimed at reducing plastic straw use. Trump's executive order replaces the policy with support for plastic straws, critiquing the effectiveness of paper alternatives.

This decision directly opposes a Biden administration policy designed to phase out single-use plastics by 2035. Many multinational companies, aligning with global sustainability trends, have already shifted away from plastic straws, highlighting Trump's choice as a business world outlier.

Environmental experts, including Oceana's Christy Leavitt, stress the severe environmental threat posed by widespread plastic pollution. Their perspective counters industry applauding the decision, reflecting a global push towards effective solutions against this pressing environmental crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

