Trump's Push for Plastic Straws: Reversing Environmental Efforts

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at promoting the use of plastic drinking straws, countering previous efforts to phase out single-use plastics. 'We're going back to plastic straws,' Trump announced at the White House, criticizing paper straws as ineffective.

His Democratic predecessor, President Joe Biden, had championed measures to reduce the consumption of non-biodegradable single-use plastics, which harm ecosystems. The Environmental Protection Agency had published a voluntary action plan to this end. Trump's executive order forms part of a broader rollback of environmental commitments, including re-exiting the Paris climate agreement.

Furthermore, Trump rescinded Biden's policy to end single-use plastics on federal lands by 2032. Despite numerous countries banning non-biodegradable plastics, talks for a global treaty have stalled. OECD research indicates plastic waste is poised to rise significantly by 2040.

