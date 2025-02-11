Left Menu

Trump's Push for Plastic Straws: Reversing Environmental Efforts

Donald Trump signed an executive order to promote the use of plastic straws, reversing efforts by Joe Biden to reduce single-use plastics for environmental protection. Amidst stalled global treaty talks, Trump's order reflects a broader rollback of environmental measures and policies by previous administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:04 IST
Trump's Push for Plastic Straws: Reversing Environmental Efforts

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at promoting the use of plastic drinking straws, countering previous efforts to phase out single-use plastics. 'We're going back to plastic straws,' Trump announced at the White House, criticizing paper straws as ineffective.

His Democratic predecessor, President Joe Biden, had championed measures to reduce the consumption of non-biodegradable single-use plastics, which harm ecosystems. The Environmental Protection Agency had published a voluntary action plan to this end. Trump's executive order forms part of a broader rollback of environmental commitments, including re-exiting the Paris climate agreement.

Furthermore, Trump rescinded Biden's policy to end single-use plastics on federal lands by 2032. Despite numerous countries banning non-biodegradable plastics, talks for a global treaty have stalled. OECD research indicates plastic waste is poised to rise significantly by 2040.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025