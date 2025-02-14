Left Menu

DDA Partners with Andaman and Nicobar for Island Development

The Delhi Development Authority has signed an MoU with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to share expertise and execute key development projects on the islands. These projects aim to transform areas like Swaraj Dweep Island Jetty and the Cellular Jail into major tourist destinations, aligning with India's cooperative federalism vision.

Updated: 14-02-2025 20:39 IST
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to serve as knowledge partners, focusing on the development of key projects in the islands, according to officials.

This partnership supports the cooperative and competitive federalism agenda promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement from the DDA noted. The initiative will focus on revitalizing Swaraj Dweep Island Jetty and developing areas around Cellular Jail and Marina in Port Blair to elevate these locations to world-class tourist standards.

The MoU signing was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Andaman and Nicobar's Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi. Both administrations emphasized the need for intellectual exchange and sustained governance to bolster the region's economic and environmental future.

