Stampede Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves Many Injured

A stampede at New Delhi railway station injured at least 15 people and led to fatalities. Overcrowding occurred due to delayed trains. Emergency services responded swiftly, while officials called for measures to manage the situation. The incident resulted from high passenger turnout for train services to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic scene unfolded at New Delhi railway station as a stampede resulted in numerous injuries and potential fatalities late Saturday evening, according to officials. The incident created pandemonium on platforms 14 and 15, prompting urgent emergency actions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena confirmed tragic losses, expressing condolences to the bereaved families. Hospital sources reported 10-12 injured individuals receiving treatment for injuries requiring surgery or orthopedic care.

Authorities cited overcrowding due to high commuter turnout for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, exacerbated by delayed trains. Emergency teams reassured the public that the situation was under control as rescue efforts and relief operations continued at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

