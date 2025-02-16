Starlink's Ascendancy Rocks Eutelsat, USDA Layoffs Unsettle Staff, Adani Eyes Indian Space

In a significant market move, Eutelsat's shares plummeted as competition from Elon Musk's Starlink intensified, prompting a forecast of reduced cashflow and investments from the French satellite service provider. With shares dropping by 17%, the firm's latest half-year results raise concerns over its competitive edge in the satellite race.

Amid administrative shifts, the Trump administration's overnight decision to fire probationary staff at three USDA agencies, as revealed by insiders, has stirred uncertainty. While detailed numbers of affected staff remain undisclosed, the move signals a significant disruption within the U.S. Department of Agriculture's research and farm loan sectors.

On the international stage, India's privatization of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle production spots Adani Group among the top contenders. This development marks a pivotal step in expanding India's space capabilities, aiming to enhance its low-Earth orbit satellite deployment through cost-effective means.

The long-standing theory regarding the rarity of intelligent life on Earth faces fresh scrutiny. Scientists are revisiting the decades-old 'hard steps' theory to explore new possibilities that suggest intelligent life might not be as improbable as once thought, broadening the discourse on Earth's and possibly other planets' evolutionary pathways.

