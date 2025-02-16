Left Menu

FDA Halts Moderna Vaccine Trial; U.S. Health Updates

The U.S. FDA paused Moderna's norovirus vaccine trial due to a rare side effect. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's initiatives may face budget cuts. Wyoming reports a human bird flu case. WHO urges cancer warnings on alcohol in Europe. GSK's meningococcal vaccine gets U.S. approval.

Updated: 16-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:30 IST
The U.S. FDA has put a hold on Moderna's late-stage norovirus vaccine trial after a rare neurological side effect was reported. The case of Guillain-Barre syndrome is under investigation, prompting a pause on the trial named mRNA-1403, according to the company on Friday.

In another health development, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confronts a potential clash between his health agenda and government budget cuts. Supported by President Donald Trump, Kennedy aims to address chronic illnesses, but spending reductions could impact initiatives such as the 'Make America Healthy Again' Commission.

Meanwhile, public health updates across the U.S. continue. Wyoming identified its first human case of H5N1 bird flu, WHO is advocating for cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages in Europe, and GSK received FDA approval for a meningococcal combination vaccine for adolescents.

